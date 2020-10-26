FELONY ARRESTS
Fabian G. Ortiz, 25, of Clearlake was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 25 on Highway 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, transporting marijuana for sale, and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan R. Doss, 28, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian A. Hildebrand, 28, of the 2000 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 25 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Denny E. Smith, 58, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 24 on Sixth Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tanzie J. Flocchini, 57, of the 200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 700 block of Freemont Way on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hardeep S. Kandola, 30, of the 500 block of Periwinkle Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 a.m. Oct. 24 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Garrett R. Z. Brown, 41, of Williams was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 25 along Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blake M. Chissie, 26, of the 4000 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 25 on North Township Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Virdi S. Singh, 25, of Rodeo was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:04 a.m. Oct. 25. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel A. Hernandez-Castro, 20, of the 1400 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:39 p.m. Oct. 24. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan D. Anderson, 29, of Woodland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 24. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Martin S. Quintero, 31, of the 1600 block of Third Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 24 on Third Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio C. Leon, 23, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:39 a.m. Oct. 24 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joryan L. Johnson, 39, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 24 on Howsley Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.