FELONY ARRESTS
Zolton L. Mitchell, 45, of the 300 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 25 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua C. Dalton, 34, of the 1200 block of Pine Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of First Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, and assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chris Brown, 42, of the 9200 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 25 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rogelio Francisco Torres, 56, of the 1300 block of Kean Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 25 on Kean Avenue, west of West Onstott Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Zuber, 41, of the 300 block of Olive Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:34 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 500 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Pearson, 31, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:58 a.m. Oct. 25 on Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.