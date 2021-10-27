FELONY ARRESTS
Monique Henderson, 31, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 5400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah Dennis, 30, of the 700 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Candice Pierce, 35, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:33 p.m. Oct. 26 at Blevin Road and Butte House Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Davinder Singh, 37, of the 1100 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Catlett Road and Pleasant Grove Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.