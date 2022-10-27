FELONY ARRESTS

Surinder Singh, 64, of the 8000 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you