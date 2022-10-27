Surinder Singh, 64, of the 8000 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 47, of the 2900 block of Caminito Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at Garden Highway and Diamond Point, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Fear, 58, of the 700 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. Oct. 26 at Garden Highway and Diamond Point, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Charles Henning, 44, of the 100 block of 1st Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at State Highway 70 and Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jennifer Jean Carpenter, 36, of the 1300 block of Lemon Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 26 at State Highway 70, on suspicion of selling, furnishing, administering, giving away or transporting a controlled substance. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Joseph Cox, 26, of the 1900 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 p.m. Oct. 25 at North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of burglary and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cierra Nicole Markhamlove, 21, of the 1200 block of Nadene Street Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 26 at High Street, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeyvon Bailey, 23, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 26 at State Highway 99 and 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.