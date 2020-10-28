FELONY ARRESTS
Scott W. Brendlin, 51, of the 1400 block of Windel Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27 on Blevins Road at Cole Court in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chase P. Hammonds, 24, of the 700 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 27 at Walmart on North Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Raymond Williams III, 56, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2:26 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Ruben Garcia-Rios, 42, of Chula Vista, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 27 on Silva Avenue just south of State Route 70 in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.