FELONY ARRESTS
Kyle Kimerer, 20, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Williams Way on suspicion of false imprisonment and robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jimmy Wolfe, 56, of the 9500 block of Collier Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 12:08 p.m. Oct. 27 on Bigelow Road and North Butte Road on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Kissel, 37, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:26 a.m. Oct. 27 at his residence on suspicion of child endangerment, possessing a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Lewis Jr., 41, of the 1100 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 27 at Galaxy Drive and Celestial Way on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance for sale and possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Carla Pleitez, 22, of the 1100 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 27 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.