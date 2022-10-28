FELONY ARRESTS

Sierra Toledo, 24, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 27 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you