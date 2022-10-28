Sierra Toledo, 24, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 27 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Lou Jones, 46, of the 1400 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyrese Durell Kirk, 22, of the 5900 block of Woodland Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.