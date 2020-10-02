FELONY ARRESTS
Eleazar Marquez, 45, of the 1000 block of Market Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 1 on 4th Street, Meridian, on suspicion of abuse, stalking, vandalism, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jatin L. Vasudeva, 30, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:23 a.m. Oct. 2 at E Street and 5th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeffrey Coleman, 70, of the 590 block of Lewis Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 810 block of Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.