FELONY ARRESTS
Ou K. Saelee, 42, of Redding, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 3100 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesus N. Castro-Mann Jr., 29, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:29 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 1700 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy Merklin, 41, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 500 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Connor Norris, 30, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 27 at Railroad Avenue and Stewart Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Anthony Torres, 57, of the 1700 block of Parkwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:37 p.m. Oct. 28 on South Walton Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marleen Gresham, 30, of the 600 block of Palm Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:28 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of Bogue Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cynthia Shelburne, 54, of the 600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 27 at Stabler Lane and Highway 20. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.