FELONY ARRESTS
Benjamin Raines, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 29 on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth M. Cohen, 29, of the 660 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:12 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edward R. Beck, 34, of the 1050 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:54 a.m. Oct. 29 at his residence on suspicion of oral copulation by force and attempted rape with force. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Robert J. Robinson, 41, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:21 p.m. Oct. 29 on Highway 65 at 4th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio C. Barcenas Lopez, 30, of the 1230 block of Jonathan Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 29 Lincoln Road west of Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesse J. Kopfman, 34, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:53 a.m. Oct. 29 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.