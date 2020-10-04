FELONY ARRESTS
Cody Christopher Heinz, 32, of the 3300 block of Paris Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. Oct. 1 at the 2200 block of Locust Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ben Vermillion Lewallen, 41, of the 200 block of W. 22nd Street, Chico was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Butte County Jail on suspicion of elder and spousal abuse and battery involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.