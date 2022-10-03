FELONY ARRESTS
Kandy Eddy, 58, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Geary Circle in Yuba City on suspicion of causing harm or death of an elder or dependent adult. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Wilcox, 22, of the 900 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Barry McCorkle, 58, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of Market Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William Canning, 32, of the 1100 block of Circassian Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 1 on Live Oak Boulevard at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nickolas Vandoorn, 48, of the 6100 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 2 on Aylor Avenue at Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leland L. Baker, 58, of the 5700 block of Wolf Trail, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 5700 block of Wolf Trail in Loma Rica on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicole M. Castaneda, 31, of 32 Montana Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 30 at 32 Montana Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, intimidating a victim or witness, cruelty to a child and committing a felony while released on own recognizance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert J. Guerrero, 34, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 6000 block of College View Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating a protective order. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Williams, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:27 p.m. Oct. 1 on Biz Johnson Drive at First Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, assault on a peace officer, unlawfully taking a vehicle, evading, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ricky Millhollin, 31, of the 1400 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and evading with reckless disregard for safety. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gilbert Delsied, 28, of the 1000 block of N. Township Road, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandi Azevedo, 39, transient, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 p.m. Sept. 30 on Epley Drive at Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of two counties of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Medinavellegas, 20, of the 1500 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1 on Stewart Way at Washington Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and two counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Matthews, 33, of the 1500 block of Cedarbrook Road, West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:22 a.m. Oct. 1 on southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 70 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, two counts of driving with a suspended license, speeding and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Gooding, 56, of the 400 block of Page Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 400 block of Page Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Turner, 38, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 1 on Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of five counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Maegan Sanchez, 23, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 200 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run with property damage and battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Donovan, 66, of the 1800 block of Melinda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 400 block of Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, two counts receiving a second DUI conviction within ten years of a previous conviction with enhancements, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert W. Gray, 42, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Maria Collazo-Flores, 20, of the 1800 block of Marjorie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:58 a.m. Sept. 30 on Shallow Creek Drive at Waterfall Drive. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sarah L. Green, 73, of the 300 block of American Hill Road, Nevada City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 30 on Fifth and Oak Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Maximillo E. Jacobo, 34, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 30 on E. 17th Street at Ramirez Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, receiving a DUI while on probation and violating an interlock ignition system. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dade S. Clifton, 24, of the 9100 block of Castlebar Way, Rosemont, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 7:52 p.m. Sept. 30 in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with an excessive blood alcohol level and hit and run. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jordany Hernandez Ramirez, 21, of the 100 block of Via Roberto, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:34 a.m. Oct. 1 on Fourth and E Streets in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Daehn, 45, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 1 at the N. Beale Road Marketplace on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chrissaada McCullum, 36, of the 3300 block of Marlee Way, Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 30 on Erle Road at Highway 70. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
William R. Davis, 60, of the 2200 block of Golden Gate Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 1 on Forty Mile Road at Plumas Arboga Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rodney A. Senecal, 56, of the 2000 block of Riesling Way, Cameron Park, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:54 a.m. Oct. 1 on Forty Mile Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.