FELONY ARRESTS

Kandy Eddy, 58, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Geary Circle in Yuba City on suspicion of causing harm or death of an elder or dependent adult. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you