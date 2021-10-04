FELONY ARRESTS
Kevin Kamacho-Cortez, 18, of the 700 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 3 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Solis, 30, of Santa Ana, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, burglary, and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miranda Gonzalez, 31, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 4100 block of Railroad Avenue on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samaira Ali, 48, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 2 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcos Garcia, 21, of the 1500 block of Spyglass Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miranda Gonzalez, 31, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:41 a.m. Oct. 2 at her residence on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, burglary, receiving known stolen property, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chrystal Tyrer, 42, of Fyler, Idaho, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:37 a.m. Oct. 2 in Gridley on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla Houser, 30, of the 8000 block of Hallwood Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Oct. 2 at Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Felipe Cruz Netzahual, 42, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 3 on Highway 20, east of Spring Valley Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joel Parra Serrano, 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 3 at River Oaks Boulevard and Plumas Lake Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.