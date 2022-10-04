Katherine Johanna Riehm, 60, of Anderson, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 3 at the 700 block of J Street, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephen Thomas Farmer, 39, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the 200 block of 9th Street, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Margarito Guy Quintana, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 3 at the 6100 block of Dunning Avenue, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Verdugo-Morales, 35, of the 1700 block of 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3 at 2nd and E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Diego Guarcas, 42, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 2 at State Highway 99 and Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Villarreal, 36, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 2 at Queens Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.