FELONY ARRESTS
Chase N. Archuleta, 19, of the 1700 block of River Run Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:38 p.m. Oct. 4 on 13th Street on suspicion of two counts of felony DUI with injury and hit and run. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel N. Rorie, 30, of the 10000 block of Colton Way, Dobbins, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 4 on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lori K. Largent, 42, of the 14000 block of Neptune Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 4 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hector Jurado, 55, of the 2600 block of Deanne Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 4 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder, evading a peace officer, and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shirelle E. Payne, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:17 a.m. Oct. 4 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Guadalupe J. Gaeta, 28, of the 1700 block Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:06 a.m. Oct. 4 at her residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Y. Gaeta, 27, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Yesenia Y. Del Toro, 31, of Esparto was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 on Highway 20 on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan J. Fimby, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of child molestation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ben V. Lewallen, 41, of Chico was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Butte County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse, spousal abuse and battery involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody C. Heinz, 32, of the 3300 block of Paris Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 2200 block of Locust Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Trevor E. Green, 19, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 4. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Misael Lopez-Jimenez, 20, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 700 block of Forbes Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sain Mondragon-Marin, 21, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 2 on Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.