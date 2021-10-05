FELONY ARRESTS
Gabriel I. Flores, 38, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive, Wheatland, on suspicion of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott Brazil, 38, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 4 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Le’Andre Craven, 24, of the 600 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of child endangerment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Watson, 60, of the 300 block of South Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:26 a.m. Oct. 4 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan A. Escobedo-Negrete, 46, of the 4700 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:52 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 7300 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lance Johnson, 50, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 3 at Buchanan Road and Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.