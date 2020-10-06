FELONY ARRESTS
Kevin S. Verner, 49, of the 5300 block of Bayberry Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 on Bayberry Lane on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randy A. Cole, 57, of the 600 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:54 p.m. Oct. 5 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas B. Matta, 35, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 2300 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Edger O. Green, 52, of the 3000 block of Fruitridge Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:06 p.m. Oct. 5 at his residence on suspicion of two counts of threatening to commit a crime, false imprisonment, attempted rape, corporal injury, and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nina V. Leal, 21, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 5 on Bridge Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis A. B. Nequiz, 22, of the 200 block of Julie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 4 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Forrest Fryer, 42, of the 1300 block of Eastwind Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:24 p.m. Oct. 4 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.