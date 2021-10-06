FELONY ARRESTS
Dwayne Ledford, 48, of the 10000 block of Marysville Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:38 p.m. Oct. 4 at Metteer Road at Riviera Road in Live Oak on suspicion of making or passing factitious checks, driving with a license suspended for DUI, failure to provide valid proof of registration, failure to properly display license plates, giving false information to a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Micah Arciba, 19, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 4 on Cooper Avenue at Louise Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, importing or possession of a short barreled rifle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Fields, 29, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 2100 block of Crar Court in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, speeding over 65 miles per hour and driving without a license. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Earl Hollon III, 68, of the 1500 block of Grey Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Oct. 6 at Louise Avenue at Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and committing a felony while released on bail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Sandoval-Lopez, 30, of 24 Via Grande, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:10 a.m. Oct. 5 at 24 Via Grande in Olivehurst on suspicion of possession of body armor, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a parole violation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julio Colorado Parra, 27, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:55 a.m. Oct. 5 on Wilbur Way at C Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and resisting arrest. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sandy Keovilayphone, 37, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, selling drug paraphernalia to a minor, petty theft and failure to appear. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan Robles-Martinez, 36, of the 1200 block of Milton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 5 on Acacia Avenue at State Route 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.