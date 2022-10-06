FELONY ARRESTS
Samantha Hellen Claire Halcomb, 32, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 5 at 8th Avenue and Western Avenue, on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher Ryan Brown, 30, of the 1100 block of Grande Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 5 at the 200 block of 5th Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
George Fredrick Leet, 62, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 5 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of transporting/selling a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justina Costa, 32, of the 900 block of Crisp Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at her own residence, on suspicion of transporting/selling a controlled substance up to six ounces. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Maywood Scott, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:33 a.m. Oct. 6 at the 700 block of 4th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lamar Harris Jr., 27, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 4 at Charlotte Avenue and Gray Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexa Trojan, 23, of the 1900 block of Pepperwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 5 at the 900 block of Shasta Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryce Knightly, 31, of the 4200 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 5 at State Highway 99 north and OBanion Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
