FELONY ARREST
Peter A. Gonzalez, 47, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 6 on the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a firearm and criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Gonid Sinarong, 34, of the 7200 block of Greenheaven Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:20 a.m. Oct. 6 on southbound State Route 70 north of Striplin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.