FELONY ARRESTS
William J. Steele Jr., 27, of the 1000 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6 at Yuba Park on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas Hawkins, 38, of the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Randi Hawes, 53, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:06 p.m. Oct. 5 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.