Daniel Reed, 25, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Special Detail at 12 a.m. Oct. 6 at Birch Street, Live Oak, on assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm, grand theft and vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Navarro, 39, of the 3100 block of Fourth Street, Biggs, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:44 a.m. Oct. 6 at State Highway 20 and 99, on suspicion of transporting for sale a controlled substance up to six ounces between counties and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Gradilla Garcia, 34, of the 100 block of Second Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:12 a.m. Oct. 6 at the 1100 block of B Street, on suspicion of carrying a loaded stolen firearm and attempted burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adam Price, 43, of the 700 block of Bunce Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:04 p.m. Oct. 5 at Lincoln Road and Phillips. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rajesh Patria, 33, of the 1800 block of Redhaven Avenue Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 6 at State Highway 99 south of Laurel Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dena Walker, 60, of the 1500 block of Holly Tree Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. Oct. 6 at Colusa Avenue and Kiley Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Antonio Oliver, 29, of the 3600 block of Morning Glory Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:28 a.m. Oct. 7 at Links Parkway and Plumas, Arboga. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.