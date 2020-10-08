FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph R. W. Fernandez, 28, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1400 block of Stabler Lane on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jevinjeet S. Cheema, 22, of the 9700 block of Collier Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1200 block of Northgate Drive on suspicion of corporal injury and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ian E. Oliver, 44, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 700 block of 10th Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rafael A. Galvan, 23, of Hickman was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:42 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 400 block of Ninth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lavi Thao, 23, of the 6300 block of Melissa Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 7 on Olivehurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Omar R. Arreola, 27, of Woodland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 6 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.