FELONY ARRESTS
Douglas H. Pitts, 45, of the 1000 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David W. Mansfield, 62, of the 1200 block of Willow Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1100 block of Northgate Drive on suspicion of sodomy of a victim under 10 years old, oral copulation with a victim 10 years old, continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim incapable of providing consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel Wilkes, 42, of the 1300 block of Orange Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Devon Lemmenes, 39, of Sutter County, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 7 at Palora Avenue and B Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Almodova, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 10000 block of Highway 99, Live Oak, on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Martin Gonzalez, 21, of the 1100 block of McMullen Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:02 a.m. Oct. 7 on Reeves Avenue at Orange Street on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cedrick Merrell, 22, of the 1800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 a.m. Oct. 7 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
John Gallardo Jr., 46, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dianna McIntire, 68, of the 1900 block of North Butte Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. Oct. 7. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.