FELONY arrests
Ariana J. Moell, 18, of the 800 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 30 at her residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Frazer, 34, of the 1900 block of Hammoton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:29 p.m. Sept. 29 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brian S. Jett, 47, of the 700 block of Regent Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 29 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael N. Hernandez, 23, of the 1800 block of Tuscany Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:12 p.m. Sept. 29 on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gelacio L. Farias, 19, of the 300 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at his residence on suspicion of possessing controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine and carrying a loaded firearm after previously being convicted of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vishal Sharbati, 41, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and battery of a spouse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adrian J. McDonald, 26, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. Sept. 28 at his residence on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary and committing a felony while out on bail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin K. Dobbins, 26, of the 5200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. Sept. 28 at the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Abigail M. Morse, 22, of the 1600 block of Black Angus Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. Sept. 28 at the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Michael A. Elliot, 31, of the 700 block of E 21st Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:56 a.m. Sept. 29. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ryan T. Wilusz, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 29. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marina K. Miranda Chacon, 24, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 28 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.