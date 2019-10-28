FELONY arrests
Joshua Dallar, 33, of the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:54 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 700 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bernard B. Molina, 31, of the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 800 block of Orange Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph F. McCorkle, 32, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 26 at another apartment at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse, assault and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James P. Daundivier, 43, of the 1600 block of Broadway Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 26 on suspicion of being a felony fugitive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David D. Lambert, 51, of the 1800 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua D. Bird, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by Beale Air Force Base at 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at Beale Air Force Base on federal charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Brian E. Jaeger, 40, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 27 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donald L.D. Howell, 29, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 27 at 9th and B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Abel Huerta, 31, of the 5200 block of Acaica Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 27. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel C. Crittendon Jr., 23, of the 5800 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:33 p.m. Oct. 26. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gustavo Carmona, 36, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 26 on Kenny Drive and Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin J. White, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 p.m. Oct. 25 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.