FELONY arrests
Robert W. Hopkins, 40, of the 5500 block of Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 on suspicion of felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco A. Cabrera, 35, of the 500 block of Yolo Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 6 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Margarito G. Quintana, 34, of the 6000 block of Vera Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 5 on Dunning Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan C. Lopez, 29, of Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:57 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Betty L. McDaniel, 55, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at noon Oct. 5 at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Evan N. Pomales, 24, of the 500 block of Periwinkle Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Shane F. McIlwain, 29, of Meridian, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:08 a.m. Oct. 7 on Hammonton Smartsville Road at North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Octavio Avila-Avila, 32, of the 1200 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 6 on Onstott Road and Larkin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Julie A. Parra, 44, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 5 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dario A. Perfecto, 42, of Davis, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:46 p.m. Oct.4 on Striplin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.