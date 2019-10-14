FELONY arrests
Nicholas S. Grossi, 23, of Brentwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:26 p.m. Oct. 13 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dylan J. Sotomayor, 22, of Brentwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:22 p.m. Oct. 13 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregg L. Ransom, 56, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Marissa L. Paige, 26, of the 900 block of 6th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:43 p.m. Oct. 13 on 7th and E Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon M. May, 26, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 13 on 40 Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher J. Long, 35, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 13 on 40 Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse J.R. Bowler, 20, of the 1700 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9 p.m. Oct. 12 on 14th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.