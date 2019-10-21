FELONY arrests
Frank Brown, 60, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 20 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon – not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David S. Caballero, 41, of the 1900 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 19 at Second Street and Garden Highway on suspicion of bringing drugs into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel L. Flescher, 35, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 19 on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Neil E. Carranza, 30, of the 500 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 19 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sabastain L. Baltezore, 18, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 19 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, spousal abuse and assault. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zsolt B. Erdelyi, 18, of the 900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 19 on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lucas J. Nelson, 21, of Saratoga, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 on Highway 99 at the Lomo Crossing on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injury and causing bodily harm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ranbir S. Kang, 25, of the 2300 block of Arizona Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Milton H. Ramirez-Hernandez, 37, of the 2100 block of Palm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:25 a.m. Oct. 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis A. Lopez, 20, of the 1800 block of Waltrip Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:19 p.m. Oct. 19 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eliot Lopez-Munoz, 38, of the 40 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:51 p.m. Oct. 19 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alberto Montoya, 36, of the 280 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pascual S. Nieto-Vazquez, 20, of the 5700 block of Wildwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 400 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.