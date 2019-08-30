FELONY arrests
Javier Cardozo-Figueroa, 55, of the 200 block of Wilber Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 29 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Case E. Rister, 33, of the 6000 block of Vierra Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on Arboga Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael D. Luke, 26, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the NET-5 Drug and Gang Task Force at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 700 block of Cooper Avenue on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Gutierrez, 21, of the first block of Nelson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 28 on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, receiving known stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Kristopher W. Hawkins, 38, of the 1500 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 30 on 11th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew S. Pennington, 25, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 29 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas S. Condrey, 34, of the 400 block of Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sierra L. Siller, 26, of the 700 block of Ida Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Aug. 29 on Highway 20. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aunkar Singh, 71, of the 2600 block of Pear Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 28 on P Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaime N. Williams, 31, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.