FELONY arrests
Channyng J. Gross, 25, of the 1400 block of Wendall Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at his residence on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan K. Scotten, 32, of the 7800 block of Butte Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 18 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie L. McFerson, 22, of the 900 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 18 at her residence on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen trailer, receiving known stolen property and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.