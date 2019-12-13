FELONY arrests
David L. Pate, 50, of the 1300 block of Freeman St., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Home Depot in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger.
Ixtabach Mendez-Moreno, 30, of the 850 block of Clark Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 12 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth N. McGuire, 32, of the 1500 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:39 a.m. Dec. 12 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Freddy Saldana-Torano, 25, of the 2300 block of California St., Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 12 at his residence on suspicion of damaging a power line and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua I. Rojac, 32, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 11 at Feather River Market on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance classified as a narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.