FELONY arrests
Rainyskies J. Dusharm, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 26 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a firearm on a person, being a former felon or addict in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition when prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Enrique B. Rodriguez, 37, of the 1200 block of I St., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 26 at Feather River Parkway on suspicion of discharging a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
William C. Tibbetts, 55, of Paradise, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:32 a.m. Dec. 26 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gary D. Sotir, 55, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:58 p.m. Dec. 25 in Pleasant Grove. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.