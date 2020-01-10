FELONY arrests
Amy M. Clapper, 30, of Westwood was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 9 on Highway 65 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tykeymo M. Harrison, 37, of the 6000 block of Oleander Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on suspicion of depriving the personal liberty of another, kidnapping and attempted robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis Cole, 29, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 9 on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael D. Malson, 50, of the 4900 block of Tulsa Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 a.m. Jan. 9 on Tulsa Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Muhammad R. Ali, 22, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 p.m. Jan. 8 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.