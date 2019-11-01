FELONY arrests
Michael J. Hernandez, 22, of the 1200 block of North Woods Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 300 block of Alemar Way on suspicion of second degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Keith E. Adkins, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael F. Pete, 63, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:42 p.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.