FELONY arrests
Robert J. Corpus, 31, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:44 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5000 block of Canal Street on suspicion of altering the identification of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon while not being the registered owner of the firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael E. Jennings, 19, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:58 a.m. Nov. 7 at his residence on suspicion of oral copulation with a child under 14, committing sodomy by intoxicating the victim, and causing bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lisa A. Ortiz Nichols, 44, of the 200 block of Leslie Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 9500 block of Q Street on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brady Center, 19, of the 1800 block of Allen Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 7 on Highway 99 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jagjeevan S. Sarai, 39, of the 1900 block of Augusta Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 p.m. Nov. 6. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.