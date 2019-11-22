FELONY arrests
Toni R. Hill, 32, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:31 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of North Township Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donovan M. Ellis, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1700 block of Edwin Drive on suspicion of identity theft and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle I. Evans, 41, of the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alberto L. Bermudez, 35, of the 1900 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and concealing a stolen firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Damion L. Cooper, 27, of the 2500 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:22 a.m. Nov. 21 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky L. Guerrero, 30, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 21 on Shad Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.