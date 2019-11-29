FELONY arrests
Mary J. Desilva, 23, of the 7700 block of Plantz Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 28 on Woodruff Lane on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gurchetan Singh, 56, of the 1600 block of Camino De Flores, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:22 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1400 block of Hayne Avenue on suspicion of burglary and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Valentina D. Finn, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Nov. 28 on Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.