FELONY arrests
James P. Steinhauer Jr., 35, of the 1500 block of La Cresenta Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 5780 of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raul C. Landaverde, 51, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:21 a.m. Oct. 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Berlean M. Leedy, 61, of the 200 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 6:32 a.m. Oct. 24 on Highway 65 on suspicion of evading police, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, resisting arrest and felony vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Zachary A. Emerzian, 26, of the 560 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.