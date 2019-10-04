FELONY arrests
Daniel E. Woelk, 30, of the 3600 block of Nisenan Lane, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David L. Pate, 50, of the 1300 block of Freeman Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:09 a.m. Oct. 3 on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tracy L. Mejaski, 37, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 3 on suspicion of obstructing and resisting an officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrew C. Dalton III, 18, of the 1600 block of Volk Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 3 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury and battery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mark A. Keesler, 38, of the 5700 block of Wildwood Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Oct. 4 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.