FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Blankenship, 25, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Mendoza, 47, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chase P. Hammonds, 25, of the 700 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Highway 70 and Highway 65 on suspicion of murder, evading a peace officer, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving the wrong way on a highway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Brett Wilkerson, 41, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 16 at Plumas Street and Highway 20, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.