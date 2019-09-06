FELONY arrests
Juan Yaguaca-Vargas, 34, of the 1500 block of Rodeo Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alejandro Vargas, 37, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 on Forbes Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marilynne L. Bilyeu, 38, of the 1700 block of Swezy Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 1600 block of Stabler Lane on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan M. Raya Quintana, 19, of the 5200 block of Aspen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 200 block of Fifth Street on suspicion of intimidating a witness or victim, and two counts of committing a felony for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher J. Hollis, 38, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at his residence on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David C. Infante, 34, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:36 a.m. Sept. 5 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse, and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Gustavo Sanchez Vega, 25, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.