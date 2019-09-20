FELONY arrests
George R. Estrada, 58, of the 1000 block of Lemon Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of 14th Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, rape, sodomy, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alejandro L. Perez, 27, of the 1900 block of Far River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by Beale Air Force Base officers at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 19 on Beale Air Force Base on suspicion of federal charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian J. Berglund, 37, of the 2300 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:56 p.m. Sept. 19 at Walmart on suspicion of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre T. Wyrick, 20, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 19 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Abigale L. Vandoorn, 25, of the 2200 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Probation Department at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 1000 block of H Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jagdeep Singh, 29, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at his residence on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon A. J. Clayton, 34, homeless was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 at Lowe Avenue and North Beale Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Treasa M. Ramirez, 23, of Nevada was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 18 on Highway 20 on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.