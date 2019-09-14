Felony Arrests
Ashley J. Harris, 26, of the 900 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of Woodruff Lane on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard D. Bourquin, 67, of the 600 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:38 p.m. Sept. 12 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John E. Williams, 33, of the 900 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 12 in Marysville on suspicion of assault. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer L. Andreas, 42, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 on Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of possessing 10 or more items of personal identifying information with intent to defraud. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery G. Collette, 60, of the 1000 block of Meridian Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 12 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph B. Fahs, 32, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bicenti F. Granillo, 69, homeless was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 300 block of E Street on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Frank A. Villanueva, 29, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lamont D. Ray, 24, of Big Oak Valley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:47 a.m. Sept. 12 on Cooper Avenue on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and false impersonation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose J. Servin-Reyes, 39, of the 300 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Sept. 12 on Highway 99 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan W. Johnson, 32, of the 1100 block of Nadene Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 11 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Saul Gonzalez, 33, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:39 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 800 block of West Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.