Felony Arrests
Garrett R. Ward, 44, of the 3700 block of Obanion Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 3300 block of South Colusa Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew A. Purvine, 35, of the 900 block of Alamar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 600 block of Chestnut Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.