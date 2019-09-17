Felony Arrests
Greg L. Harris, 74, of the 1400 block of Tori Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 16 on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian E. Deslongchamp, 53, of Knights Landing was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 21000 block of Highway 113 on suspicion of elder abuse and spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cassandra M. Ruiz, 35, of the 1200 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and elder abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Louie S. Garcia, 50, of the 1500 block of Cedar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:46 a.m. Sept. 16 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Frederick P. Maldonado II, 30, of Orangevale was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David T. Jaladian, 25, of Antelope was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Tyler C. Walker, 23, of the 800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 16 on Linda Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandi M. De Marinnis, 41, of the 1500 block of Maryclair Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:39 a.m. Sept. 16 at her residence. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.