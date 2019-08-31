FELONY arrests
Jagdeep S. Bains, 25, of the 800 block of Ida Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 30 on the 800 block of Ida Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kaprice A. Brothers, 42, of the 100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 30 on Clark Avenue and Wilwick Way in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving stolen property, driving a car without consent and carjacking. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Banuelos, 19, of the 9,700 block of Collier Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 6:06 p.m. Aug 30 on the 9,700 block of Collier Avenue in Live Oak on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric R. Vallejo-Rodriguiz, 35, of the 6,000 block of Shasta Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 6,000 block of Gossett Way ini Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Fortino G. Rodriguiz, 34, of the 10,700 block of Nevada Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Shad Pad on suspicion of resisting an executive officer and false identification to a police officer. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
George D. Kelso, 32, of Homlisk, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 30 on the 1,300 block of Simpson Lane in Marysville on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ellias S. Quintana, 18, of the 1,500 block of Pond View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 11:13 Aug. 30 on the 4,400 block of Olive Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm, dissuading or intimidating a witness or victim, aiding in gang activity and felony intent to commit a crime for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang, with the specific intent to promote, further, or assist in any criminal conduct by gang members. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Cassandra Huhtala, 26, of the 1,700 block of Wild Flower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 29 on Bridge Street north of Walton Avenue in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James F. Gulbronson, 53, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:56 p.m. Aug. 29 on Park Avenue at Taber Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hector A. Lopez, 22, of the 1,100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:45 p.m. Aug 31 on the 1,100 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence and drugs or alcohol and misdemeanor hit and run. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.