FELONY arrests
Juan M. Rivera Garcia, 25, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:58 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel D. Fries, 50, of the 9800 block of Helen Way, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9800 block of Helen Way on suspicion of discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James T. Cantrell, 23, of the 1000 block of Fleda Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 20 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and identity theft.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Lindsey Lynch, 19, of the 2400 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 24. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.