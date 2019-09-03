FELONY arrests
Shawn A. Belloli, 37, of the 600 block of Mayer Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 300 block of Silvia Avenue on suspicion of possession of a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher S. Fox, 30, of the 2400 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Wilson, 31, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 600 block of Oji Way on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Teuny E. King-Taveras, 27, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:27 a.m. Sept. 2 on Western Avenue on suspicion of committing a hate crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Charles D. Matlock, 37, of the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 700 block of April Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.