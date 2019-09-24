FELONY arrests
Michael J. Price, 52, of the 5600 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Janice C. Grimmett, 52, of the 3800 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 20 on suspicion of identity theft and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnathan W. Peterson, 42, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 23 on Plumas Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Amber D. Ortiz, 45, of Grass Valley was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 20. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesus G. Madriz, 31, of the 1100 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 23 on Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brando Parra-Castillo, 19, of the 300 block of Mark Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 22. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher J. McDonald, 42, of Potter Valley was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 22 on G Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.